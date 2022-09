Azerbaijani border guards have arrested four Sri Lankans near the Birinji Shahsevan village of Azerbaijan’s Beylagan district.

The four Sri Lankans were were detained on the Horadiz border detachment when they attempted to cross the state border with Iran.

The Sri Lankans had arrived in Azerbaijan’s Baku from Doha and Dubai.

According to reports, the Sri Lankans had attempted reach Türkiye (Turkey) through Iran and from there cross to a European country. (Colombo Gazette)