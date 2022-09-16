G.L claims invisible hand controlling SLPP

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman Professor G.L Peiris says an “invisible hand” is controlling the SLPP and as a result even the Government.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, Peiris said that the SLPP can pull the rug from under the feet of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at any time.

“The fact is it is an invisible hand that controls everything. There is so much feeling in the country about the excessive powers attached to the Executive Presidency. People are saying it is too powerful and that it has a chilling effect on other institutions. But don’t forget that the Executive Presidency operates within the framework of the law. But today you have a majority of SLPP members controlled by a force outside Parliament who is not accountable to anybody under the sun,” he said.

The SLPP Chairman, who crossed over to the opposition with a group of SLPP members recently, said that the President is totally dependent on the SLPP.

“The President, powerful as he is, has only one member of Parliament, Wajira Abeywardena. So, the President is reliable on the SLPP. The SLPP can pull the rug from under his feet at any time. The President is totally dependent on the SLPP,” the former Minister said.

The SLPP Chairman said that he does not attend party meetings anymore as a small group of people have taken over the party.

“You have decisions being made by a small group of people whether that reflects the aspirations of the vast mass of the party is questionable,” he said. (Colombo Gazette)