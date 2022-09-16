Computer system breakdown forces suspension of services at Foreign Ministry

A computer system breakdown has forced the suspension of services of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo and other parts of the country.

The Foreign Ministry said that due to a computer system breakdown, services of the Verification and Attestation units of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombo 01 and its Regional Offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Matara, Kandy, Kurunegala, will be suspended until further notice.

The system repairs are underway and the public will be notified once the Verification and Attestation process has resumed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Other Consular services will continue without any interruption.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologized for any inconvenience this may cause to the public.

The visiting service seekers may further check with the following phone numbers on the feasibility of services on their matters;

§ Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01 0112338812/0112338843

§ Regional Office, Jaffna 0212215 970

§ Regional Office, Trincomalee 0262223182

§ Regional Office, Kandy 0812384410

§ Regional Office, Kurunegala 0372225941

(Colombo Gazette)