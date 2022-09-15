Young monk arrested over murder while attempting to flee

A young monk was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport today over murder, while he was attempting to flee the country.

The monk has been linked to the murder of the Venerable Nedagamuwe Mahanama Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Nandarama Temple in Weththawa, Raddoluwa.

The 18-year-old monk had been living at the Temple at the time the Chief Incumbent was killed.

The suspect had left the temple premises after the Chief Incumbent was killed.

He was arrested while attempting to leave for Dubai.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)