Trial against Champika over Rajagiriya accident suspended

The trial against MP Patali Champika Ranawaka over an accident in Rajagiriya has been suspended by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court issued a stay order suspending the High Court trial against the MP over the 2016 accident until 15th March 2023.

The Court had in 2020 served indictments on Ranawaka, his driver Thusitha Kumara and former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala.

Ranawaka’s Jeep was involved in an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, critically injuring a motorcyclist.

Then Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges. (Colombo Gazette)