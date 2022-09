A train crashed into a car and dragged it onto the platform of the railway station in Yagoda today, killing one person.

The train had crashed into the car when the vehicle attempted to cross the track.

The car was dragged along the track and it later landed on the platform of the train station.

The public assisted to remove the badly damaged car which got entangled with the train.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have died in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)