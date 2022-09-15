Queen Elizabeth lies in state as public pay respects

From 17:00 BST on Wednesday the public have been filing into Westminster Hall and will continue for 24 hours a day until 06:30 BST on Monday, the day of the state funeral. The government has warned people could face 30-hour waits to get in.

They will walk by the Queen’s closed coffin, which rests on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, beneath the 11th Century hall’s medieval timber roof.

Each corner of the platform is being guarded in a continuous vigil by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.