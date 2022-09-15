Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf passes away after sudden cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf on Thursday (September 15) passed away due to suspected cardiac arrest. Rauf breathed his last at the age of 66.

Rauf’s brother Tahir put forth the development about the legendary umpire, Dunya News reported. Tahir said that the veteran was returning home after closing his clothing shop at Landa Bazaar in Lahore when he felt some sort of discomfort in his chest.

The Punjab-born Rauf was taken to the hospital on an immediate basis, but he couldn’t be revived.

Rauf was one of the legendary umpires Pakistan ever produced, along with the likes of Aleem Dar. Back in 2006, Rauf was included in the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, after which he officiated in 47 Tests, 98 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

He served at the top for seven years before being dropped from the elite panel of umpires in 2013 following an annual review of performance.

Rauf started his umpiring journey in 1998 and made his international debut in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2000. Four years later, in 2004, Rauf was included in the International Panel of Umpires for the first time.

Rauf also plied his trade in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). But after his name surfaced in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing saga, Rauf’s career went downhill.

Apart from being an efficient umpire, Rauf was also a renowned first-class cricketer in Pakistan. In 71 first-class and 40 List A matches, Rauf scored 3423 and 611 runs respectively with the help of three centuries and 26 half-centuries.

In his career, Rauf played for Lahore, National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Universities. (Courtesy India Today)