Colombo Lotus Tower opens to the public

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Chinese funded Lotus Tower in Colombo opened to the public today, drawing large crowds.

The tower will be opened in three stages over the next few months, with the first stage opening today.

Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company said that keeping the tower closed will only add to the financial losses of the tower.

Major General (Retired) Prasad Samarasinghe said that the observation deck and a few areas in the tower were open to the public today.

Tickets are priced at Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 to enter the tower.

Samarasinghe said that the tower will be open from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 12pm to 11pm on weekends.

The tower will also be open for school tours at a special rate. (Colombo Gazette)