Chinese man returning to Shanghai from Sri Lanka infected

A Chinese man has tested positive for Covid in Shanghai after returning from Sri Lanka.

The Shanghai Health Commission said that a number of Chinese who returned to Shanghai this month (September) had tested positive for Covid.

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10 from Sri Lanka.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from New Zealand.

The third to sixth patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the United States.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from South Korea.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

From July 3 to September 14, of all the 171 local confirmed cases in Shanghai, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 745 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,264 imported cases, 5,174 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized. (Colombo Gazette / Shine)