Resolution to constitute National Council included in Parliament order book

A resolution to constitute the National Council has been included in the order book of Parliament for 20th September.

The National Council will consist of the Speaker as the Chair, the Prime Minister, Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip and not more than thirty-five (35) Members of Parliament representing the Ninth Parliament from recognized Political Parties in Sri Lanka as determined by the Leaders of the Political Parties.

Accordingly, the National Council will have the jurisdiction and general responsibilities in order to;

Determine the general priorities of Parliament to guide the formulation of short, medium and long-term national policies;

Agree on short and medium-term common minimum programmes in respect of the stabilization of the economy; and

Arrange special meetings with the Ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Council, the Chairpersons of the Special Committees and Youth observers of Youth Organizations.

The National Council will have powers to request reports from Sectoral Oversight Committees, Committee on Public Finance, Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Enterprises, Committee on Banking and Financial Services, Committee on Ways and Means, Committee on Economic Stabilization and any committee controlling Public Finance. (Colombo Gazette)