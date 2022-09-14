Monk who raped 3 children inside Kalmunai Temple remanded

A Buddhist monk who has been accused of raping 3 children inside a Temple in Kalmunai has been ordered to be remanded.
The Kalmunai Magistrate ordered the monk to be remanded till 16th September.
The three children, who were handed over the Temple by their parents, suddenly fell ill.
The children were admitted to hospital by their parents late last month.
During medical examination the three children had revealed that they were raped by the monk on multiple occasions.
Investigations were later launched over the incident and the monk was arrested.
Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)
Sri Lanka is overpopulated. If I were the President of Sri Lanka, I would impose capital punishment on drug trafficking, rape, murder, and terrorism to reduce the population.
I will force everyone(between 16 – 65) to work, at least part-time work, including religious leaders with no exception whatsoever.
I will also implement a one-child policy until the country is back on its feet.
Unfortunately, Sri Lankan leaders do not have the backbone to fix the problems but they have deceitful minds to rip off their own people. The Rajapaksas looted the country more than the other politicians. But they don’t want to kill stray dogs; they just fool the people through Buddhism.
Indians were pleased with naive Tamil armed groups, the western powers were pleased with politically inexperienced diaspora leaders and the Chinese were happy with the foolish Rajapkasas. Now you know why the world powers dislike me and the other intellectuals.