Monk who raped 3 children inside Kalmunai Temple remanded

A Buddhist monk who has been accused of raping 3 children inside a Temple in Kalmunai has been ordered to be remanded.

The Kalmunai Magistrate ordered the monk to be remanded till 16th September.

The three children, who were handed over the Temple by their parents, suddenly fell ill.

The children were admitted to hospital by their parents late last month.

During medical examination the three children had revealed that they were raped by the monk on multiple occasions.

Investigations were later launched over the incident and the monk was arrested.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)