Global music star Sia gives Sri Lankan YouTuber thumbs-up

By Easwaran Rutnam

Global music star Sia says she loves the funny version of her track “unstoppable” by Sri Lankan YouTuber Sandaru Sathsara.

Sandaru Sathsara, who has created a number of funny remakes of poplar songs, did one for “unstoppable” giving his own twist to the music.

Sia posted the remake by Sandaru Sathsara on her TikTok account saying “I love this!!!!”.

The Australian born singer is best known for her tracks “Cheap Thrills” and “Chandelier”. (Colombo Gazette)