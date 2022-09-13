Sri Lanka cricket and netball teams return to heroes’ welcome

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka cricket and netball teams returned home to a heroes’ welcome today.

The Asian cricket champions and the Asian netball champions were welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officials and others.

They were later driven to Colombo in a motorcade in open rooftop buses.

Hundreds of people lined the streets from the BIA to Colombo to greet the champion Sri Lanka cricket and netball teams.

The Sri Lanka cricket team won the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai and were crowned the champions of Asia.

The Sri Lanka netball team won the Netball championships in Singapore. (Colombo Gazette)