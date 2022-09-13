New Zealand urges Sri Lanka to ensure freedom of expression

New Zealand has urged Sri Lanka to ensure full protections for freedom of expression and peaceful protest.

The New Zealand delegation at the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva noted the largely peaceful response of authorities to large-scale protests during the first half of 2022.

“However, we are concerned by the recent hardening of the Sri Lankan Government’s approach to protestors. New Zealand urges Sri Lanka to ensure full protections for freedom of expression and peaceful protest,” New Zealand’s Permanent Representative Lucy Duncan said.

New Zealand also noted that some progress has been made with regards to amending the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

“We urge Sri Lanka to uphold its commitment to a de-facto moratorium on arrests under the legislation; and to replace the Act with new legislation which aligns with Sri Lanka’s human rights obligations,” New Zealand said.

New Zealand said it agrees that accountability measures are critical for enduring peace and prosperity.

The delegation urged Sri Lanka to work with the High Commissioner and other partners to strengthen domestic accountability measures, including for historic human rights violations. (Colombo Gazette)