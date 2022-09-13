Monday 19th September day of mourning and holiday

The Government has declared Monday 19th September a day of mourning and a special holiday to coincide with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

All Government institutions will be closed on Monday 19th September, the Ministry of Public Administration said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The President visited the British High Commission this week to extend condolences over the death of the Queen.

President Wickramasinghe had met the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton and extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President also made a condolence note in the special book of condolence placed at the British High Commission and appreciated the great services rendered by her to the people all over the world. (Colombo Gazette)