Maldives appeals for support to bring stability in Sri Lanka

The Maldives has appealed for support to bring stability and prosperity to the people of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Asim Ahmed, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva noted that Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour of the Maldives.

“We have always been supportive of Sri Lanka’s efforts to overcome the challenges related to the development of the country through its well-established democratic processes. In this regard, we take positive note of the progress made by Sri Lanka in reconciliation and in the field of human rights,” he said.

The Ambassador told the UN Human Rights Council that the Maldives strongly believes that the support and cooperation of the international community is vital for Sri Lanka to overcome the social and economic challenges that it is facing at the moment.

As such, he appealed to all relevant parties to engage in efforts that would bring peace, stability and prosperity to the people of Sri Lanka.

“We are confident that the Government of Sri Lanka will continue to cooperate with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms, in accordance with their national priorities, to realize the aspirations of Sri Lankan people,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador expressed these views during the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council which is underway in Geneva. (Colombo Gazette)