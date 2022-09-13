Japan calls for meaningful reconciliation

By Easwaran Rutnam

Japan has called for meaningful reconciliation in Sri Lanka and a better human rights situation.

The Japanese Government said that it is concerned by the devastating economic crisis and emphasizes the need for Sri Lanka to urgently take all necessary measures to guarantee all people’s rights.

“Japan also believes it is vital for Sri Lanka to take further voluntary actions and provide remedies to achieve a meaningful reconciliation and a better human rights situation,” the Japan told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Japan said that it also acknowledges the amendments to the Prevention of Terrorism Act as an important initial step, and encourages Sri Lanka’s further efforts to impose a moratorium on the PTA, enact comprehensive counterterrorism legislation, and establish transitional justice mechanisms, including a truth and reconciliation committee.

Japan also encourages Sri Lanka to continue its efforts to improve its human rights situation through dialogue with all domestic and international stakeholders, including OHCHR.

Japan said that it stands ready to support Sri Lanka on both the human rights and economic fronts, including through its ongoing humanitarian assistance for medicine and food.