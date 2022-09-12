United States committed to supporting the Sri Lankan people

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United States says it is committed to supporting the Sri Lankan people in their efforts to strengthen their democracy.

Ambassador Michèle Taylor, speaking on behalf of the delegation of the United States of America at the 51st Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that the US recognises the profound economic and political challenges Sri Lanka is facing and welcomes the Government’s efforts at reform.

“The rule of law, equal access to justice, independent institutions, transparency, and accountability are pillars of democratic systems,” she said.

Taylor said the US also values the HRC’s attention to and engagement on Sri Lanka, including the OHCHR’s recent report and its efforts to help survivors and the families of missing persons.

“We urge respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including rights to peaceful assembly and expression. We call for accountability for protest-related violence in line with rule of law and equal access to justice,” she said.

The US delegation also noted that it is essential that the Prevention of Terrorism Act align with international human rights obligations and commitments, to protect fair trial guarantees and other applicable legal protections.

“As a key step toward improved human rights, it is also important to address longstanding impunity and corruption in Sri Lanka. We will continue to support justice, accountability, and reconciliation in Sri Lanka,” the US delegation said.

The delegation also asked the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights how best they can support Sri Lanka’s political reform efforts and ensure they are representative, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of all, including members of minority groups. (Colombo Gazette)