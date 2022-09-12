UN sees Aragalaya as important starting point for Sri Lanka

The United Nations (UN) sees the ‘Aragalaya’ as an important starting point for a new and common vision for the future of Sri Lanka.

The UN also warned that the potential for further instability in Sri Lanka remains.

UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al- Nashif told the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council today that Sri Lanka had witnessed remarkable and unprecedented mass protests demanding change to the country’s political landscape.

“People from different socioeconomic, cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds came together to call for deep political and democratic reforms, and accountability for economic mismanagement and corruption. Months of countrywide protests eventually led to the President’s resignation on 14 July. A new President was elected by the Sri Lankan Parliament on 20 July 2022,” she said.

She told the Council that Sri Lanka has navigated these changes in a largely peaceful way and in accordance with its Constitution, but the political and economic situation remains fragile and the potential for further instability remains.

“The broad-based demands by Sri Lankans, in particular youth, from all communities for accountability and democratic reforms present an important starting point for a new and common vision for the future of Sri Lanka. I encourage the new Government to embark on a national dialogue to advance human rights and reconciliation and to carry out the deeper institutional, democratic and security sector reforms needed to restore the independence of key institutions, to combat impunity, to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations, and to tackle the economic crisis,” she said.

In doing so, the UN noted that it is essential the Government ensures an environment that respects and promotes free expression, peaceful assembly and inclusive democratic participation.

“Concerningly in recent weeks, scores of leaders and members of the protest movement and trade unions have been arrested. Particularly troubling was the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act to arrest three student leaders on 18 August 2022, despite the Government’s announcement in June 2022 that it has been applying a de facto moratorium on the use of this Act since March 2022,” she added.

The UN urged the Government not to revert to this reliance on draconian security laws, but take positive action to foster an environment for peaceful protest, critical discussion and debate.

“The Government has a fresh opportunity to steer the country on the path towards justice and reconciliation and to address the legacy of conflict. I welcome in this regard the tone set by the President in his first speech to Parliament in which he recognised the diversity of the Sri Lankan nation and promised constitutional reforms. Also, I was pleased to discuss with the Government potential areas of cooperation, including the drafting of a new counter-terrorism law to replace the PTA and in the area of transitional justice and strengthening institutions,” Nada Al- Nashif said.

She noted that successfully delivering on these promises also requires a break from the past and this involves security sector reforms to remove military officials or former paramilitary leaders implicated in past human rights violations, to increase transparency and to ensure accountability.

Nada Al- Nashif also said that the continuation of land disputes, mainly related to Buddhist heritage conservation at Hindu or Muslim sites or expansion of military installations in the Northern and Eastern Provinces has further jeopardized reconciliation and created new tensions.

“Continued reports of surveillance and intimidation of civil society organisations, victim groups, human rights defenders, journalists and former LTTE cadres by police, military and intelligence services are of concern. Without fundamental security-sector reforms and de-militarization of the North and the East, this pervasive culture of surveillance and oppression will not end,” she added.

Nada Al- Nashif made the statement after submitting a comprehensive report on Sri Lanka to the Council at its ongoing 51st Session. (Colombo Gazette)