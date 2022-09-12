UK dismayed at use of violence against protesters in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United Kingdom (UK) is dismayed at the use of violence against protesters in Sri Lanka.

The UK delegation at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva told the Council at its 51st Session today that in coming together to protest about the economic situation, Sri Lanka’s people exercised their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association and freedom of expression.

“We are dismayed that in response, violence was used against protesters. We are deeply concerned about the arrest and ongoing detention of protestors under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and continue to call for reform of the Act,” the UK delegation in Geneva said.

The UK said that it recognised the economic challenges facing Sri Lanka, and the hardships these have caused.

The UK said it was also concerned about reports of continued militarisation and intimidation impacting on communities in the north and east, including on families of the disappeared.

“We regret the limited progress made on accountability and justice as requested in HRC resolution 46/1. The domestic reconciliation and accountability process promised in 2020 has not emerged. For these reasons, OHCHR’s work collecting and preserving evidence must continue,” the UK delegation said.

The UK welcomed Sri Lanka’s recent commitments on respect for the rights of those from all religious and ethnic groups, including through political inclusion and constitutional reform.

The UK said it will stand ready to continue dialogue and support Sri Lanka with this and with the promised approaches to accountability, justice and reconciliation. (Colombo Gazette)