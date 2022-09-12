Sri Lanka cricket and netball teams to be paraded from BIA

The Sri Lanka cricket and netball teams will be paraded from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to Colombo tomorrow morning.

The President’s Media Division said that the two teams will be paraded from the BIA to Colombo at 6.30 am tomorrow.

The players will be paraded on a motorcade escorted by the Sri Lanka Police, in two open top double-decker buses from the Katunayake Airport.

The motorcade will travel along the Colombo – Negombo road to reach the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Head Office, Maitland Place, Colombo 07 and the Netball Federation Headquarters at Sports Ministry Complex, Torrington Square, Colombo 07.

The public have been urged to line the streets to welcome the two teams.

Sri Lanka created history yesterday as they won both Asian Netball title in Singapore and Asia Cup Cricket title in Dubai.

The Netball team led by Gayanjali Amarawansa recorded a 63-53 win over Singapore while Dasun Shanaka and his team defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Colombo Gazette)