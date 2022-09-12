Premalal Jayasekara appointed State Minister of Ports and Aviation

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Premalal Jayasekara was appointed as the State Minister of Ports and Aviation today.

Jayasekara took oaths before President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

The number of State Ministers appointed by the President has now risen to 38.

New State Ministers, which included several members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna took oaths before the President last week.

A total of 37 State Ministers took oaths before the President last week.

Among the new State Ministers appointed last week were Chamal Rajapaksa’s son Shasheendra Rajapaksa, actress turned politician Geetha Kumarasinghe and Samagi Jana Balawegaya National List MP Diana Gamage. (Colombo Gazette)