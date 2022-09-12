New Government decides to oppose resolution 46/1

The new Government, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has decided to oppose any follow-up measures on resolution 46/1, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the UN Human Rights Council today.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the UN Human Rights Council during its 51st Session in Geneva today that Sri Lanka, along with several Members of the Council, have opposed resolution 46/1.

“We have consistently highlighted that the content of the resolution, its operative paragraph 06 in particular, violates the sovereignty of the people of Sri Lanka and the principles of the UN Charter,” he said.

The Minister also said that it was observed that the report on Sri Lanka by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which was formally presented to the Council today, makes extensive reference to “economic crimes”.

“Apart from the ambiguity of the term, it is a matter of concern that such reference exceeds the mandate of the OHCHR. In this context, we recall the paramount importance of adhering to UNGA resolutions 60/251, 48/141 and the IB package,” the Minister said.

He said that Sri Lanka has continued to brief the Council on the comprehensive legal framework that is being established to further strengthen governance and combat corruption.

“Measures aimed at promoting domestic reconciliation and human rights, if they are to be meaningful and sustainable, must be based on cooperation with the country concerned, be compatible with the aspirations of its people, and be consonant with its basic legal framework. The international community is aware that unconstitutional and intrusive external initiatives have repeatedly failed to yield meaningful results on the ground, and are in effect an unproductive drain on member state resources,” the Foreign Minister said.

He said the Government would endeavour to establish a credible truth-seeking mechanism within the framework of the Constitution. The contours of such a model that would suit the particular conditions of Sri Lanka are under discussion.

The Minister also said that the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) will be replaced with a more comprehensive national security legislation in accordance with international best practices.

“The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) has commenced the process of inquiry and verification, set up separate units on Tracing and Victim and Family Support, and acts as an Observer on relevant judicial proceedings. Despite economic constraints, the Office for Reparations (OR) continues to deliver on its mandate, and the recently adopted National Reparations Policy and Guidelines have expanded the work of the Office beyond monetary compensation, to other forms of support. The necessary support and resources to strengthen the functioning of the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), continue to be provided,” he added.

The Minister also said that the outreach to overseas Sri Lankans encompassing all communities and generations will be expanded through the establishment of an Office for Overseas Sri Lankans, thus facilitating more vigourous engagement. (Colombo Gazette)