Lotus Tower to be opened in three stages

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Chinese funded Lotus Tower in Colombo will be opened in three stages over the next few months, with the first stage opening this week.

Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company said that keeping the tower closed will only add to the financial losses of the tower.

Major General (Retired) Prasad Samarasinghe said that the observation deck and a few areas in the tower will be open to the public from 15th September.

Tickets will be priced at Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 to enter the tower.

He said that the tower will be open from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 12pm to 11pm on weekends.

The tower will also be open for school tours at a special rate.

The second stage of the Lotus Tower will be declared open in another 2 months and will include the opening of e-sports centers, a digital museum, etc.

The third stage of the tower, set to be ready by March next year, will include the opening of a 9D cinema and the revolving restaurant.

The 350-metre (1,155-feet) Lotus Tower has been built at an estimated $113 million. (Colombo Gazette)