India concerned over Sri Lanka’s failure to ensure political solution

The Modi administration in India today raised its concerns over Sri Lanka’s failure to ensure a political solution to the ethnic issue.

The concerns were raised by the Indian delegation at the UN Human Rights Council during the 51st Session of the Council in Geneva today.

India said that it has always believed in the responsibility of States for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guided by the principles of the UN Charter.

“In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by Government of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue- through full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial Councils and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest,” the Indian delegation said.

India said that its consistent view on peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka has been for a political settlement within the framework of an united Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils of Sri Lanka.

“The current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of debt driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living,” the Indian delegation said.

India noted that it is in Sri Lanka’s best interests to build capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a pre-requisite.

“In this connection, operationalization of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections will enable all citizens of Sri Lanka to achieve their aspirations for a prosperous future,” the Indian delegation in Geneva said.

India therefore urged Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)