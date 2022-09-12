EU tells Sri Lanka to suspend the PTA

The European Union (EU) today called on Sri Lanka to suspend the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) until it is in full compliance with international human rights law and standards.

The EU delegation at the UN Human Rights Council today condemned the unwarranted use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

The delegation also called for accountability and immediate acts to end impunity.

The EU thanked the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the report on Sri Lanka which was tabled at the Council during its 51st Session today.

“We reaffirm our commitment to Human Rights, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka,” the EU said.

The EU said that it recognizes the challenges Sri Lanka is facing following months of protest and the recent change of Government, while underlining the need of upholding all human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially freedom of opinion and expression of all persons in Sri Lanka, including persons and groups in vulnerable and marginalized situations.

“We also underline the need for effective and equal fulfilment of economic, social and cultural rights of all,” the EU said.

The EU encouraged the Government of Sri Lanka to remain engaged with the UN and international partners as well as fully cooperate with the High Commissioner.

The EU said that it will continue to support Sri Lanka’s efforts towards a fully inclusive dialogue on governance, rule of law, democratic values, and devolution and human rights. (Colombo Gazette)