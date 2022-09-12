Afghans celebrate Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2022 win

Afghans took to the streets to celebrate after Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup last night beating Pakistan in the final.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s magnificent half-century, as well as ferocious outings from pacer Pramod Madushan and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, helped Sri Lanka win its sixth Asia Cup title on Sunday in Dubai, defeating Pakistan by a score of 24 runs.

In a video posted by Afghan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri, a large group of people could be seen dancing and cheering in the street in celebration of Sri Lanka’s victory.

People also took to social media to congratulate Sri Lanka on their win and also to poke fun at the Pakistani team’s performance in the final, especially while fielding.

A user under ICC’s post about Sri Lanka being crowned as champs mocked Pakistan for not being able to defeat Sri Lanka in both of their matches, while Afghanistan did it once.

“We beat the Asia Cup champions but you lost 2 times,” tweeted the user.

Under the same post, another user posted a video of Afghanistan fans celebrating SL’s win by dancing in the streets.

“This is how Afghanistan people celebrating Sri Lanka’s victory. #AsiaCup2022,” he tweeted.

An Afghanistan fan also poked fun at Pakistan’s fielding in a photo posted in comments of a video posted by legendary Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Another Twitter user from Afghanistan expressed happiness after Pakistan’s loss in the final.

“Pakistans downfall is my happiness,” the user tweeted.

This comes after reports of fights between Pakistan and Afghanistan supporters on Wednesday in Sharjah, following Pakistan’s victory in the Super Four cricket match of the Asia Cup 2022. (Agencies)