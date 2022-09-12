ADB holds talks with Ranil to offer financial support

A preliminary discussion was held today between the Asian Development Bank and the Government of Sri Lanka focusing on several areas where the ADB can provide assistance.

The President’s Media Division said that the ADB is looking at providing support to the Government of Sri Lanka to help it overcome the current crisis.

The discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Director General of the South Asian Department of the Asian Development Bank Kenichi Yokoyama attended the discussion.

Chen Chen, Director of the Sri Lanka Mission, Utsav Kumar, Deputy Director of the Sri Lanka Mission, and Sagala Ratnayake, Chief of Staff to the President were also present. (Colombo Gazette)