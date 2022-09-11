Sri Lanka wins 2022 cricket Asia Cup

Sri Lanka won the 2022 cricket Asia Cup beating Pakistan in the final by 23 runs in Dubai.

Batting first Sri Lanka scored 170/6 in 20 overs and Pakistan managed just 147 runs.

Sent in to bat first, Sri Lanka faced initial setbacks but a top knock of 71 runs off 45 balls, helped them post a target of 171.

Apart from him, Hasaranga also played a quick knock of 36 runs off 21 balls.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets while Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and Iftikhar Ahmed took one-wicket each.

Chasing 171, Pakistan faced a regular fall of wickets as only Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 55 runs.

Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana scalped two and one wicket, respectively. (Colombo Gazette)

