Scotland Yard assistance sought to review reports on Easter attack

The assistance of Scotland Yard has been sought to review the reports on the Easter Sunday attacks and determine if there was a hidden hand in the bombings.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Scotland Yard has been requested to review the reports and reach a final conclusion on claims that there was a hidden hand behind the bombings.

The President expressed these views at a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power today.

The bombings, which targeted three hotels and three churches. killed 267 people and injured about 500.

All eight of the suicide bombers who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks died in the blasts.

More than 23,000 charges had been filed against the suspects, and 1,215 witnesses had been called to testify.

While a local terror group was linked to the bombings there had been claims of a hidden hand being involved.

There was also speculation that the attack had a political role. (Colombo Gazette)