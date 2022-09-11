Qatar Airways Group to recruit a significant number of staff for various roles in Sri Lanka

Qatar Airways Group is looking to onboard a significant number of new employees from Sri Lanka to support its global operations and enhance customer experience over the coming months. Starting from 15th September 2022, the network will start accepting applications from Sri Lankan citizens for various roles across divisions.

As the company looks to rebuild the workforce and fuel expansion, the Sri Lankan recruitment drive is part of the group’s global recruitment drive – the biggest talent acquisition in the history of the airline industry.

In the island country, the group is targeting to hire staff for its various divisions ranging from Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels. With a major focus towards growing the Customer Experience team, the group plans to hire a substantial number of staff for various roles such as Culinary, Corporate & Commercial, Management, Cargo, Customer Service, Engineering, Flight Operations, Ground Services, Safety & Security, Digital, Front of House, Administration, as well as Sales and Finance.

Qatar Airways’ recruitment drive in the country will be held in Colombo on 15th & 16th September 2022 and interested applicants can start applying for roles online via Qatar Airways career page: https://qatarairways.com/recruitment. Apart from being a part of the only airline in the world that has won the World’s Best Airline six times, selected candidates will also be able to take advantage of the competitive tax-free income, including accommodation and allowances.

Speaking about the upcoming recruitment drive, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Akbar Al Baker said, “We are committed to bolstering our team and further strengthening the customer experience for travellers, while we boost our operational capabilities by seeking the right people. Qatar Airways has always had a special bond with the island nation of Sri Lanka and with this recruitment drive, we are reiterating our commitment to the market.

“As the World’s Best Airline, we take immense pride in our efforts to create a memorable experience for flyers and it is only possible with the constant dedication and discipline of our workforce. Keeping the spirit high, we invite applications from the talented pool of Sri Lankans who aspire to be a part of the Qatar Airways family. Working with Qatar Airways provides the opportunity to explore the world, and live in the vibrant cosmopolitan city of Doha, home to the FIFA World Cup 2022, offering world-class shopping, beautiful beaches and a thriving arts and culture scene.”

As the group gears up for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament, the global recruitment drive is another testament of Qatar Airways’ role at the forefront of the ongoing recovery of the global aviation sector.

As travel restrictions ease, the national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 150 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination if they need to.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways has also become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit www.qatarairways.com/safety.