President to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President visited the British High Commission today to extend condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Wickramasinghe met the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton and extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President made a condolence note in the special book of condolence placed at the British High Commission and appreciated the great services rendered by her to the people all over the world.

The President’s Media Unit said that the President is scheduled to participate in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II which is to be held at Westminster Abbey, London on September 19.(Colombo Gazette)