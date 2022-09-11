President hails Sri Lanka team’s victory despite challenges

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his warm congratulations to the Sri Lankan cricket team for winning the 2022 Asian Cricket Cup, despite the grave challenges the country is currently facing.

“Our cricket team raised Sri Lanka’s reputation in the international arena by achieving a record-breaking victory in the finals of the Asian Cricket Tournament. All these achievements were helped by the unity and immense commitment of the leadership and other members of the team,” the President said.

The President expressed his heartfelt thanks to all those who dedicated themselves for this great victory, despite the grave challenges Sri Lanka is currently facing, noting that the common commitment made by everyone until victory was assured, is a great example not only for the cricket world but also for the younger generation in other fields.

Sri Lanka won the 2022 cricket Asia Cup beating Pakistan in the final by 23 runs in Dubai.

Batting first Sri Lanka scored 170/6 in 20 overs and Pakistan managed just 147 runs. (Colombo Gazette)