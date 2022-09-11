Navy detains 85 individuals attempting to migrate by boat

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 85 individuals who had attempted to migrate illegally by boat to a foreign country.

The Navy said that the group had been detained at sea off Batticaloa early this morning (Sunday).

SLNS Ranawickrama, which is attached to the Eastern Naval Command, detained the multiday fishing trawler, during a patrol off Batticaloa today.

The Navy found 85 people on the boat, including 60 men, 14 women and 11 children.

The suspects held were identified as residents of Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Muthur, Kilinochchi, Jaffna and Madhu.

Meanwhile, a search operation carried out in the Mohoththiwaram beach area by the Navy with Police STF led to the arrest of 05 suspects who were suspected to be linked to the attempt to send the 85 individuals overseas by boat.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)