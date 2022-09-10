Vimukthi Kumaratunga not entering politics

By Easwaran Rutnam

Vimukthi Kumaratunga, son of former President Chandrika Kumaratunga, has no plans to enter politics.

There was speculation that Vimukthi Kumaratunga, who is currently overseas, is expected to enter politics.

However, an official working with former President Chandrika Kumaratunga said that the claims were false.

Chandrika Kumaratunga recently opened the headquarters of the New Lanka Freedom Party (NLFP).

The New Lanka Freedom Party is headed by MP Kumara Welgama.

Welgama had said recently that he was keen to try and get Vimukthi Kumaratunga to enter politics.

Last year Vimukthi Kumaratunga had issued a statement denying claims he was entering politics. (Colombo Gazette)