MasterMind Institute Graduation Ceremony 2022 – “Wealth Management Course”

MasterMind Institute of Studies conducted the graduation ceremony for its ‘Certificate Course in Wealth Management 2022’ recently at Waters Edge Hotel. The newly-launched course educates students on a number of timely subject areas including how to manage personal finances and grow wealth, how to face inflation, and how to build extra income.

During the ceremony, over 100 graduates received their Certificates from Guest of Honour Anushka Gunasinghe – MD/CEO of Camera.lk Asia Pacific PTE and Roshan Fernando – Director/CEO of MasterMind Holdings (PVT) LTD. The event was attended by the Board of Directors of MasterMind, parents of the students and well-wishers.

Roshan Fernando possesses a Diploma in Marketing (UK), Associate Member of Charted Institute of Marketing (CIM), Master of Business Administration Cardiff University UK, and is also a Certified and Registered Investment Advisor of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE). He has nearly 20 years of experience in Investment Advisory, Business Development and Strategy Implementation. His in-depth knowledge on these topics has resulted in him being offered the opportunity to provide advisory services to reputed government and corporate funds. He is currently employed in a leading fund management organization while also being the Director/CEO of MasterMind Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and Directorships in several Pvt Ltd Companies.

As the Founder of MasterMind Institute of Studies, Roshan Fernando also has nearly 2 decades of experience in lecturing, teaching and coaching. He is also the Founder of the ‘MasterMind ROSHAN’ YouTube Channel which has over 21,000 subscribers and thousands of views for each video uploaded to date. Through his YouTube channel he teaches his online audience on a variety of topics such as how to invest, building personal dollar income, hyperinflation, investing in the stock market, training the brain, growing wealth faster than inflation, IPOs, entrepreneurship and more. He also conducts informative interviews with leading personalities to enlighten his audience about various aspects related to investments and finance.

