Mahinda Rajapaksa to form new alliance

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to form a new political alliance.

MP Namal Rajapaksa said that the new coalition will look to address the demands of the public.

He said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had faced some issues in the recent past.

The MP said that changing faces was not the answer but what was required was to change the system.

Namal Rajapaksa said that if former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa acted differently when violence was being promoted and spread, the situation today may have been different.

He also appreciated the steps taken by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to deal with the issue. (Colombo Gazette)