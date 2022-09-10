Leading sports goods retailer to suspend Sri Lanka operations

Leading sports goods retailer Decathlon has decided to suspend all retail operations in Sri Lanka (store and eCommerce) from 30th October 2022.

The company said that due to the ongoing situation in the country it has become impossible for them to resupply their product ranges.

Since October 2018, Decathlon has been operating up to 2 stores, located in Battaramulla and Union Place (closed on July 31st, 2022), as well as an eCommerce website.

Committed to helping its local employees, Decathlon is putting into place a comprehensive set of measures: relocation to Decathlon’s local production sites and other teams in the company, financial and return-to-employment support to teammates moving outside of Decathlon.

Decathlon thanked all of its customers and partners for the good will and support they have shown since they first opened their doors.

The company said that the welcome reserved for their concept and products was amazing and they hope to restart their retail activities in Sri Lanka when circumstances permit.

Decathlon’s production activities in Sri Lanka will continue to operate as normal. (Colombo Gazette)