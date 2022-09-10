Lahiru Weerasekara granted bail

Galle Face protester Lahiru Weerasekara, who was arrested by the Maradana Police yesterday, was granted bail today.

He was arrested while returning home after attending a demonstration staged at Galle Face last evening.

Weerasekara had been arrested over allegations he obstructed the duties of the Police during a protest march staged in Maradana recently.

A former convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Weerasekara played a key role in the protests staged at Galle Face since April.

He had been arrested in the past as well and was released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)