Sri Lanka flag to be lowered to mourn Queen’s death

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed state institutions to lower the Sri Lanka flag to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of Ceylon from 1952-1972.

“President Wickremesinghe on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth & Queen of Ceylon 1952-72, has instructed the Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs, that the National flag in all Public buildings be flown at half mast. The period of National Mourning will be announced subsequently,” the President’s Media Unit said in a brief statement.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier expressed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Deepest condolences to the Royal Family, Government & people of the UK on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II Head of the Commonwealth & Queen of Ceylon 1952-72,” the President said.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.