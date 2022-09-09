Sri Lanka briefs top US official on latest developments

Sri Lanka briefed a top US official on the latest developments in the country.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the US, Mahinda Samarasinghe met with Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Ambassador Uzra Zeya at the Ambassador’s residence in Washington D.C.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington said that the meeting was arranged by Ambassador Samarasinghe to brief Under Secretary Uzra Zeya on the current developments in Sri Lanka in the context of forthcoming Human Rights Council sessions in Geneva.

Under Secretary Uzra Zeya was accompanied by Special Assistant Emily Ball and Foreign Affairs Officer Maureen Ahmed.

Deputy Chief of Mission Rohana Ambagolla, Minister (Commercial) Charitha Yattogoda, Minister (Defence) Air Vice Marshal Sampath Wickremeratne, Minister (Political) Nishan Muthukrishna and First Secretary Chathuri Perera also participated at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)