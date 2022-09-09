September 19 declared day of mourning in Sri Lanka

September 19 has been declared a day of mourning in Sri Lanka following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier instructed state institutions to lower the Sri Lanka flag to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of Ceylon from 1952-1972.
Parliament today observed a 2-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.
The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.
With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. (Colombo Gazette)
The people are mourning in Sri Lanka since independence, because of the foolish leadership. Why make it special on September 19th?