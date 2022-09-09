September 19 declared day of mourning in Sri Lanka

September 19 has been declared a day of mourning in Sri Lanka following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier instructed state institutions to lower the Sri Lanka flag to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of Ceylon from 1952-1972.

Parliament today observed a 2-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.