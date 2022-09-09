President wants obstacles blocking Indian funded projects cleared

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed officials to clear obstacles blocking the progress of Indian funded projects in Sri Lanka.

He advised officials to immediately revise circulars if it impedes the implementation of development projects.

The President chaired a discussion at the President’s Office today (09) to examine the progress of several development projects in the country based on Indian investment cooperation, the President’s Media Division said.

Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K. Jacob also participated at the discussion.

The President instructed the ministry secretaries and government officials to take steps to resolve the obstacles that have arisen in the progress of several projects in Sri Lanka under Indian investments.

President Wickremesinghe explained the need to correct the provisions contained in the circulars issued periodically by previous governments if they hinder development.

President’s Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy Mapa Pathirana and other ministry secretaries and government officials attended the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)