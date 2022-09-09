PRCA APAC appoints Country Representative for Sri Lanka

The Public Relations and Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) has announced Thanzyl Thajudeen MPRCA as its first country representative in Sri Lanka.

Thajudeen is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA) and member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) with over 10 years of experience in advising, managing, and leading PR and communications for notable brands across diverse industry sectors in Sri Lanka.

Spearheading the strategy in the local context, the representative will pursue activities aimed at curating, sharing, and enforcing knowledge and insights, and actively engage with industry leaders and practitioners within agencies and organisations in Sri Lanka. Among the initiatives is to publish a brief report on the state of the industry in the country and organise an industry webinar with renowned communications experts in the APAC region on emerging challenges and insights.

Head of PRCA APAC Tara Munis said “Thanzyl Thajudeen is a positive driving force for PR in Sri Lanka. As the world’s largest and most influential professional PR association, our mission is simple – to raise standards across the world. We’re looking forward to working with Thanzyl to further untap PR’s enormous potential in Sri Lanka.”

Sri Lanka representative Thanzyl Thajudeen MPRCA said ‘‘It is with great pleasure to represent PRCA in Sri Lanka and I believe it is long overdue of having a global voice in the industry. As the world’s largest and most influential PR professional body, there is tremendous amount of insights and resources that can be mutually beneficial to making relevant, sustainable and responsible decisions in a practice that is constantly challenging and evolving.’

‘‘We look forward to actively engage and work together with diverse stakeholders such as agencies, organizations, media, associations, academia, policy makers and experts to uplift the communications landscape and standards of Sri Lanka through various activities that spur knowledge sharing, responsible practices, and continuous learning,’’ Thajudeen added.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body, representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, delivering exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. Its mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. It also manages the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LGcomms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators.

The Sri Lanka representative can be reached via srilanka@prca.global.