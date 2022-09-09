Parliament observes 2-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Sri Lanka’s Parliament today observed a 2-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene requested Parliament to observe a 2-minute silence in memory of the Queen who passed away yesterday.

The opposition also expressed its condolences in Parliament on the death of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.