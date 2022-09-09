Hilton Colombo celebrates 35 Years In Sri Lanka

Defining the bar of hospitality in the country, Hilton Colombo is the destination that offers a premier personalized service and has remained an icon in the industry for 35 years.

Since its launch in Sri Lanka in 1987, Hilton Colombo has been an integral member of the local community, contributing to economic empowerment, inclusion and growth; uplifting the hospitality sector with innovation, excellence in service delivery and application of international standards, and instilling a sense of positivity overall.

Winning “The Hilton Effect Award 2017/2018” at the APAC GM & Commercial Conference, Hilton Colombo continues to spread the spirit, culture and values of the brand from the epicenter of the community, now more than ever.

The hotel received an accolade when it recently won the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, positioning it among travellers’ favorites in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

“This award is a reminder of the impact we have had on travellers and how we’ve been a part of their most valued experiences. It is an honor to have won this award during one of the most challenging times for the entire hospitality sector worldwide. We are grateful to all our guests who have been with us on our journey, and to all those who are part of the Hilton Colombo family. We look forward to continuing making a positive impact across all our stakeholders,” stated Manesh Fernando – General Manager Hilton Colombo & Area General Manager Hilton Sri Lanka. Further the hotel recently was recognized as a 2022 World Luxury Hotel Award Nominee.

Certified as a Great Place to Work (2022) by Great Place to Work® Sri Lanka for the sixth consecutive year, Hilton Colombo has continued its mission of empowering its team to thrive through these challenging times, with the hotel continuing its role as a leader in the local hospitality sphere.

“It is the people who make the Hilton Colombo” says Fernando, paying tribute to his expert, loyal and friendly team members upon whom too, have been lavished endless accolades by visitors from all corners of the world. The hotel has been home to many a president, prime minister and celebrities and catered to 52 Heads of State during CHOGM and many other State banquets.

Understandably, it is the product of a collective plan by the management and team members of the hotel to follow an ancient Sri Lankan tradition: hospitality is a sacred commandment which decrees that no effort is spared for the comfort and well-being of the stranger. “Every visitor is a special guest and Hilton Colombo strives to spread the light and warmth of hospitality by delivering exceptional experiences”. Hilton Colombo has a passionate team and an expansive toolkit of service excellence to spread positivism and a spirit of resilience to all those who engage with the brand.

In celebration of the 35th Anniversary, a series of events have been planned by the hotel; from CSR activities to a special room package, a Gallery capturing important moments of the years gone by displayed in the center of the Lobby where you could make memories by taking a selfie against the backdrop, to a Brunch starting at 12nn this Sunday the 11th, featuring 35 flavors at Graze Kitchen, an all day party themed “Day Dreamin” at SunsetBlu with a lineup of entertainment by Dillion, Minesh D, Magic Box Mix Up and DJs Hiranya and Naushad from 10am to 2am. Furthermore a multi-layered Celebration Cake will be available at Café Kai throughout the month, for take-away and delivery.

For details visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com or call the F&B Reservations Desk on +94 2492492

Adding to the existing portfolio in Sri Lanka, the world-class Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton brands will expand their footprint in a number of highly attractive destinations around the country in the coming years including a Hilton Yala and a DoubleTree in Negombo.

Hilton Sri Lanka was awarded Great Place to Work Certified™ recognition for 2022 by Great Place to Work®, listed among the 50 Best Work Places™ in Sri Lanka for 2022, – Bronze for Medium Size Enterprise among the top 3 organizations in the Category Awards by Organization Size, The Cube award in special recognition for Bold Acts of Leadership and is listed among the 15 Best Work Places™ for Millennials for 2022. Hilton Sri Lanka has also contributed to Hilton being ranked No 3 among the 30 multi-national Best Work Places™ in Asia for 2022.