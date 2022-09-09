Galle Face protester Lahiru Weerasekara arrested

Galle Face protester Lahiru Weerasekara was arrested by the Maradana Police today.

He was arrested while returning home after attending a demonstration staged at Galle Face this evening.

Weerasekara has been arrested over allegations he obstructed the duties of the Police during a protest march staged in Maradana recently.

A former convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Weerasekara played a key role in the protests staged at Galle Face since April.

He had been arrested in the past as well and was released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)

