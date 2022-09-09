Colombo Jewellery Stores opens One Galle Face outlet with Sapphire Island Collection

Colombo Jewellery Stores (CJS) etched its milestone of a Century of Style with the opening of its latest store, at the One Galle Face Mall (Shop No. L1 – 59) Celebrating the opening of the outlet which makes the exclusive range of CJS jewellery accessible to the customer who defines style and sophistication, CJS launched its newest tribute to this Island of Gems with The Sapphire Island Collection exclusively available only at the One Galle Face store.

As the brand reaches its centurion milestone, CJS looks back on the skill, knowledge and experience of three generations that created a philosophy of uncompromising quality and artisanal flair. The heritage of this brand, built on the cornerstones of craftsmanship, quality, sustainability and creativity have presented a portfolio of showstopping jewellery and sophisticated accessories that are the epitome of elegance and pizzazz.

The Sapphire Island Collection is a collaboration with the first Youth Ambassador for Colombo Jewellery Stores, Miss Sri Lanka for Miss World 2021 the young and vibrant, Sade Greenwood. She brings with her a passion for uplifting society and protecting the environment, similar values upheld by CJS which has been actively contributing to a strong sustainability footprint since inception.

For the CEO of CJS Akram Cassim, this is a milestone that culminates not only a 100-year legacy but also heralds a new era of style. “Sade represents a new generation of jewellery design and the inspiration for the Sapphire Island Collection, which focused entirely on the magical Sri Lankan Blue Sapphire, our Island’s most treasured and historically significant gemstone.”

Sade, who will be an integral facet in promoting the Collection to the youthful customer segment said, “It is my honour, as Youth Ambassador for Colombo Jewellery Stores to launch the Sapphire Island Collection celebrating a Century of Style. CJS and I have similar passions for the betterment of our planet and I look forward to working closely with the brand to promote these causes, not just to better the lives of all but also to shed light on critical environmental issues facing our country.”

The new CJS Store with its highlights of bronze trimmings and interiors in a palette of biscuit and chocolate brown showcases the Collection that has been curated and designed to inspire all jewellery aficionados. The store embellishes the dazzling Sri Lankan Blue Sapphire and other precious gems with its modernity juxtaposed with the look of an era gone by, expressed through the eyes of visionary architect Murad Ismail of MICD Associates, who said, “Drawing inspiration from an establishment with a hundred-year history, I was able to create an ambience that celebrates the commitment to artistry that defines CJS.”

For one hundred years, CJS has curated the finest Sri Lankan gems and crafted the most exquisite jewellery. The history of this iconic homegrown brand is a reflection of the long and illustrious past of the country’s own gem and jewellery industry.

The Sapphire Island Collection highlights this legacy and the uniqueness of this Gem of Love, with its one-of-a-kind pieces that stamp a true style statement with unique designs and intricate cuts that masterfully intersperse dazzling Blue Sapphires with clusters of Diamonds. With superior quality and artisan skill at the helm of each virtuoso piece, CJS now adds its latest signature to this spellbinding Sri Lanka Sapphire Collection.