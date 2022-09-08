Sri Lanka concerned over health of Queen Elizabeth

Sri Lanka today expressed concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe wished Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery.

“We are concerned to hear the news of the ill-health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Head of the Commonwealth. We wish her a speedy recovery,” President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” they said in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”